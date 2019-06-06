Sunflower Diversified’s Harris adds statewide position to job responsibilities

BUSINESS NEWS

As the new state coordinator for Disability Mentoring Day (DMD), Cody Harris is relying on his local experience as he helps guide others throughout Kansas.

Harris, community-employment specialist at Sunflower Diversified Services, recently accepted the statewide responsibilities. He remains in his current Sunflower position.

DMD is a special event designed to educate people with intellectual disabilities and delays about employment-related physical and mental skills. The goal is finding and keeping a job within the community, which could include retail, food service and custodial work.

“The state coordinator facilitates communication among entities that are hosting their own local DMD events,” Harris said. “There are currently about a dozen other communities in the planning stages and our local committee’s goal is to encourage more to join in.

“I believe Great Bend is the farthest west DMD goes in Kansas. We are tapping into other cities in the western half of the state, encouraging them to host this great event.”

The dates of DMD activities vary; the Great Bend event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 16. The 20th anniversary will be celebrated.

Last year, Harris noted, the local DMD committee members “really hit our stride with an agenda that included a keynote speaker and several breakout sessions. We will do that again this year and hope it is even bigger and better.”

Topics last year included staying involved in the job search and knowing your vocational rehabilitation counselor. Barton Community College also hosted breakout sessions.

“We will have a similar interactive format this year,” Harris noted. “We also are looking at a reverse job fair in which participants will explain to employers why they would be good employees.”

In addition, information about earning a Barton certificate in a specialty will be available at DMD.

Invitations are extended to clients at Sunflower and other agencies that support people with disabilities and delays; high school special-education students in central Kansas; and the Center for Counseling & Consultation.

Harris noted that Sarah Krom, Sunflower chief operating officer, encouraged him to accept the state coordinator position. “I am humbled by Sarah’s confidence in me and will do my best for our local and state committees.”

Krom recalled that “Cody jumped into the local coordinating position and worked with his peers to successfully host DMD in recent years. Now that he is state coordinator, Cody is continuing to bring new ideas and resources to the upcoming events here and around Kansas.”

Martha Gabehart, executive director of the Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns, said “Cody is an enthusiastic DMD coordinator. I appreciate his willingness to step up and provide the leadership Kansas needs to encourage current coordinators and expand the program to other locations.”

Jon Prescott, Sunflower executive director, said “we are extremely honored that the state of Kansas has extended this opportunity to one of Sunflower’s leadership-team members. Cody will do an outstanding job supporting and serving in this position.

“This is what Sunflower is all about – supporting and serving individuals with special needs,” Prescott continued. “We are so proud to see Cody accept these additional leadership responsibilities.”

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 53rd year.