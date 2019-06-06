Russell Police seeking information in string of vehicle burglaries

By James Bell

Hays Post



Russell Police are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight Tuesday.

“We are trying to screen through any tips that we have,” said Dale Weimaster, Russell Chief of Police, Thursday afternoon.

“Early morning of June 5, reports were being received of vehicles in the City of Russell being burglarized,” a release from the department said. “A Russell police officer responded to those reports and confirmed several vehicles that had been rummaged through.”

Eighteen reports came from the west and southwest parts of Russell, with some reports including items being taken from vehicles.

“As a general suggestion, citizens should make sure to always have your vehicles locked and valuables removed from the vehicles,” the release said. “You should also lock your residences and outbuildings as well.” While there have been no arrests made, the department is trying to identify two people caught on camera as they may have information about the burglaries. A group of vehicle burglaries occurred in Hays earlier in the week, but Weimaster said he had not yet consulted with Hays police about the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Russell Police Department at 785-483-2121.