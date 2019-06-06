Regional entrepreneurship conference scheduled in Great Bend

Dr. Nels Lindberg, a veterinarian in Central Kansas with a mixed animal veterinary practice and a beef consulting company, doesn’t have a lot of free time. Between his two animal health businesses and other ventures in real estate, one might say his plate is full. But for the last ten years, Dr. Nels has been studying other leadership experts in an effort to better manage his practice and truly lead his team.

“College does a great job of preparing us as veterinarians and business leaders to provide medical care to animals and work in a business. But when we get out in the real world, we often feel very unprepared for the task of running a business and managing people,” Lindberg says. “So a couple years ago, we decided that it was time someone stepped up to create an event that helps entrepreneurs learn how to be leaders before they make the same mistakes I did early on in my business.”

The V.E.T. Leader One-Day conference is the result of that decision, now in year three. This year’s conference will be held Friday, July 26 in Great Bend. Guests can expect to hear from dynamic speakers on all areas of entrepreneurship – finance, marketing, team building, parenting, and more.

“I give talks all over the country to associations, agriculture companies, Chambers of Commerce, and private consulting groups. The most common questions I get are probably not what you’d think. People are hungry for practical, everyday solutions to run their businesses better and grow a team of people around them,” Lindberg says. “We put a lot of resources into hosting a world class conference with practical advice you can implement in your business right away. But we keep the cost affordable, and we guarantee you’ll walk away inspired or we’ll pay for you to attend another event somewhere else.”

Dr. Nels is among the line-up of speakers that will speak around a central theme of creating “Visionary Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow”, the words that inspired the conference acronym.

Presentations at the 2019 V.E.T. Leader One-Day Conference will include:

 Practical Steps for the Hiring & Firing Process

Dr. Nels Lindberg & Dr. Ty Brunswig, Animal Medical Center

 Successful Parenting of Today

Dr. Randall Spare, Ashland Veterinary Center

 Thrive Not Survive: Walking Through the Fire

Dr. Dan Thomson, Kansas State University

 How to Value a Business for Buying or Selling

Jason Mayers, CPA, MPIRE Companies & Marmie Enterprises

 How to Build a Powerful Brand Presence from the Inside Out

Martha Piland, MB Piland

 Top 3 Ways to Leverage Google’s Free Business Services to Stand Out Online

Rachel Mawhirter, Marketing Maven

 The Five X-Factors to Get People to Follow Your Lead

Dr. Nels Lindberg, Animal Medical Center / PAC / Progressive Beef Consulting

After the keynote presentations, the conference will end with an open discussion answering the crowd’s top challenges with people, life, and business with input from all of the speakers in a panel discussion.

Mixed in with information from the presenters, this conference also includes networking opportunities and a social event following the meeting. Several industry partners will be in attendance with exhibits and giveaways.

“Our goal is to truly change people’s lives. We have spent a lot of years figuring this stuff out the hard way, and we are passionate about helping other business owners be the best they can be as practitioners and managers, but also as leaders and mentors for their people. And our conference also welcomes college students, with a deeply discounted registration rate for those who attend.”

Registration for the V.E.T. Leader One-Day on July 26 is open now at www.drnels.com/events. Tickets are $129 before July 1, or $149 after July 1. College students pay $90 per person. Everyone who registers online receives a complimentary gift, and lodging discounts are available at select hotels in the Great Bend area.

Learn more about the conference, or get signed up by visiting www.drnels.com/events.