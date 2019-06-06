Police: Kan. felon took keys, pickup during morning burglary

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon in connection with an alleged burglary.

Just after 4 a.m. Thursday, a homeowner woke to find a man inside his home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street in Salina, according to police captain Gary Hanus.

The homeowner chased the suspect out of his house and down the sidewalk. He then went back inside to call police and heard his pickup starting and and being driving away.

Officers put out an attempt to locate and the 2003 silver Ford F-150 was stopped in the area of Centennial and Crawford in Salina.

After questioning, police arrested 53-year-old Billy Beamon on requested charges of aggravated burglary, felony theft, and driving while suspended.

Beamon had picked up the key to the F-150 while inside the victims home. Beamon has previous convictions for aggravated assault and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.