Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

June 10, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, June 3, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of May 28, 2019, and ending June 10, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. SHERIFF’S FIRING RANGE: Paving the Parking Area:

-Great Bend Township A currently votes at the Science and Math building at Barton Community

College. The area assigned for use at the college will not work with the new voting equipment.

The Sheriff’s Firing Range is a County-owned property and would work well for voting. The

only issue is ADA compliance. The parking lot is loose rock and must be solid surface parking.

The Commission will be asked to consider authorizing the Road and Bridge Department to pave

the parking area to aid public voting. Ms. Zimmerman will provide details.

C. RISE UP: Development of a Website:

-Community members in Barton County, Kansas, including the Health Department, Central

Kansas Community Corrections, 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services, The Center, and persons

with lived experience have launched an effort to build a Trauma Informed Community of

Resilience. To further those efforts, it is suggested that Forcefield Design be hired to develop a

website for a cost of $2,800.00. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will provide details.

D. COUNTY ENGINEER: Authority to Award Contract, Commitment of County Funds,

KDOT Project 005 C-4869-01:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) opened bids on May 22, 2019, for the High

Risk Rural Roads Signing Project in Barton County. Four bids were received and the low bid of

$104,700.00 was submitted by Martin Outdoor Enterprises, Inc. KDOT recommends approval

of the bid and requests that Barton County approve the Authority to Award Contract. The

project is 100% funded by the State using Federal Funds. Barry McManaman, County Engineer,

will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-A webinar subscription is offered to member Counties by the Kansas Association of Counties.

The June webinar is an Employment Law Update. The webinar is available to County officials

at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Courthouse Conference Room, 1400 Main –

Room 101, Great Bend, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JUNE 10, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Replacement of Vehicle – Marissa

Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director

10:00 a.m. – Bids for the Concrete Box Bridges, Pawnee Rock – Barry McManaman, County

Engineer

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

2020 Budget Request Meetings

11:00 a.m. – District Offices – District Court, Judges, Court Services

11:15 a.m. – County Attorney’s Office

1:00 p.m. – Barton County Historical Society

1:15 p.m. – Barton County Conservation District

1:30 p.m. – Ambulance Providers

2:00 p.m. – Golden Belt Humane Society

2:15 p.m. – Health Department

2:45 p.m. – The Center

3:00 p.m. – Fire District No. 1

3:15 p.m. – Sunflower Diversified

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County

Administrator, is scheduled for June 13, 2019.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.