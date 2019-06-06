KBI makes 16 arrests after 2-month drug investigation

CHANUTE, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chanute Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office made several arrests Thursday following a two-month long joint investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs, according to a media release.

With the assistance of the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, arrest warrants were issued for individuals related to the distribution of methamphetamine. Then, on Thursday, June 6, in Chanute, Kan., and in the surrounding Neosho County area, the arrest warrants were executed as a part of “Operation Street Sweeper.”

The subjects were later booked into the Neosho County and Allen County Jails for drug-related crimes including the suspected distribution of methamphetamine, and the possession of controlled substances. Criminal complaints have been filed against the suspects in Neosho County District Court, and will be prosecuted by Linus A. Thuston, Neosho County Attorney. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrested during this operation were:

Arrestee Name, Age, City, Charge (*Listed charge may be the most serious of several charges)

Wade W. Wilson, 48, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Aubrey M. McKinney, 44, Humboldt, distribution of methamphetamine

Foster A. Curls, 37, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Jeremy M. Wilmot, 39, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Shelby T. Young, 27, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Jeffery R. Sinclair, 32, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Heather R. Treiber, 38, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Patrick J. Blanchard, 40, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Brion L. Dinkel, 45, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Rickie A. Blanchard, 29, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Donna R. Brewer, 36, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Tim L. Ingles, 29, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Heather A. Cox, 43, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

James A. Briggs, 50, Chanute, distribution of methamphetamine

Jessica M. Coyer, 40, Chanute, possession of a controlled substance

Ashten N. Wilson, 22, Chanute, possession of a controlled substance

The joint operation represented a coordinated law enforcement effort to combat drug violence and reduce the accessibility of illegal drugs affecting southeast Kansas. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

