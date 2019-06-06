Kansas man charged with sex crimes involving 11-year-old

HUTCHINSON — A Kansas man has been charged by the state for crimes allegedly involving inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Donavan Roy Hall was charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child for contact that allegedly occurred March 7 and again on July 21, 2018.

He then asked for a reduction of bond, but the state objected.

Even after the investigation began, he was still attempting to contact the child, according to statements in court.. That led to the family of the 11-year-old to seek a protection from abuse order against Hall. The charge against him is a level three felony with a maximum sentence of over 20 years in prison.

Hall will be back in court on June 26.