Kan. Congressman: Agriculture needs more trade, not handouts

By BRENT MARTIN

St. Joseph Post

A Kansas Congressman says he appreciates President Donald Trump’s efforts to soften the economic blow of his trade dispute with China, but adds farmers want more trade, not handouts.

Congressman Roger Marshall says he has told the White House that farmers simply want more opportunities to sell agricultural products abroad.

“We keep emphasizing what we want is open trade markets, not a handout, and I think the White House has received that loud and clear,” Marshall tells KFEQ Farm Director Melissa Gregory. “But, on the other hand, farm agricultural bankruptcies are up, record highs unfortunately across Kansas. Mental health issues, suicides are up as well. People are way behind on their loans. So, maybe this mitigation money will help some farmers stay afloat for another three to six months.”

It is not a long-term solution, though, according to Marshall. He says other trade opportunities need to be seized.

Marshall says a good start would be for Congress to vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement which would replace NAFTA.

Marshall, a Republican, accuses Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of refusing to bring USMCA to the floor for a vote, because she doesn’t want President Trump to win a victory.

“So, it’s very frustrating to me. I sure cannot control President Xi and the Chinese, but we could take USMCA off the uncertainty pile and move it over to the certainty,” according to Marshall. “I just want to emphasize that we trade four times more of our products with Mexico and Canada than we do with China. So, we need to get USMCA done yesterday.”

Marshall says expanded trade is vital to the agricultural economy. He says that is a message he has delivered to the president.

“And I pressed upon him just as hard as I could that Mr. President, we need to get USMCA done,” Marshall says. “We need to get China done, let alone the European Union and the Japanese markets. So, I think the upside is incredibly up, but it’s also hard times.”