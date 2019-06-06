Indictment: Defendants went shopping in Kansas with counterfeit $100 bills

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – Four defendants were charged Wednesday in an indictment alleging they “washed” $1 bills to produce counterfeit $100 bills that they passed during a shopping spree, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Steven Shane Escamilla, 30, Laguna Hills, Calif., Courtney Campbell, 37, Bouse, Ariz., John Sebestyen, 50, Mission Viejo, Calif., and Jonathan Washington, 33, no known address, are charged with conspiracy to commit counterfeiting. In addition, Escamilla is charged with one count of possessing counterfeit bills and one count of possessing methamphetamine; Campbell is charged with one count of possessing counterfeit bills and one count of possessing methamphetamine; Sebestyen is charged with one count of possessing counterfeit bills and one count of possessing methamphetamine and heroin; and Washington is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to documents filed with the court, an employee at a hotel in Overland Park contacted police to report that the defendants were acting suspiciously. They deposited trash in containers away from their rooms that contained evidence of criminal activity.

The indictment alleges that in some cases defendants purchased goods with counterfeit cash and then returned the goods for a refund at another branch of the same store.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Conspiracy: Up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Possessing counterfeit cash: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine: Not less than five years and not more than 40 years and a fine up to $4 million.

Possessing a controlled substance: Up to a year and a fine up to $1,000.

The Overland Park Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon Patton is prosecuting.