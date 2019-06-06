Hundreds gather in Abilene for D-Day’s 75th

By LESLIE EIKLEBERRY

Salina Post

ABILENE — Hundreds of people, including more than 60 World War II veterans, Rosie the Riveters, and labor camp survivors were in Abilene on Thursday morning to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The ceremony was on the grounds of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home, in front of the statue of Eisenhower. It was an appropriate location as Eisenhower, who was the Supreme Allied Commander during World War II, on June 6, 1944, led the Allied Forces in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France. The invasion, code-named Operation OVERLORD, has been called the greatest invasion in human history and led to the downfall of Adolph Hitler and his Nazi strangle hold on Europe.

General Richard Myers, USAF (Ret.), the former chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff and current president of Kansas State University, gave the keynote address.

Myers recognized veterans in the audience and noted that 43 million men and women have served in the U.S. armed forces, and of those more than 650,000 have died while serving.

Myers praised Eisenhower and called him a role model.

“The more I studied this man as a young Air Force officer, the more I thought, ‘wow!’ what a great role model,” Myers said. “His character had many great traits that stood out to me, among them a real sense of humility, of selfless service, and his acceptance of responsibility.”

Myers said that Eisenhower’s work in the pre-war days at the Pentagon working for General George Marshall on the war plan, was indicative of his aforementioned character traits. While his peers and friends were leaving for commands in Europe, Eisehower, stayed behind, Myers said.

“If you’re a military person, you want to be a great warrior. That’s what you’re trained to be and that’s what you want to be, so he really wanted to be with them,” Myers said. “But he was told by General Marshal, ‘no. We need you here because you’re such a great planner.’ And he didn’t quibble at that.”

Eisenhower, Myers said, made up his mind that if that was where he was needed, that was where he would serve.

“That’s the selfless service I just talked about,” Myers said.

Myers noted that it wasn’t much later that President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Marshall appointed Eisenhower Supreme Allied Commander the nation saw again on D-Day what Eisenhower was made of.

“Today we come together to remember the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the day that would mark a turning point in the war, as the Allied armies began the final chapter to liberate the millions of innocent people living under the tyrrany of Nazi oppression,” said Col. Tom Murtha, 2/1 Armored Bridge Combat Team Commander.

“While the First Infantry Division, my division, played a critical role in the invasion, losing 316 soldiers on Omaha Beach, the immense joint and Allied operation on land, at sea, and in the air represented the culmination of years of planning and preparations,” Murtha said. “This tremendous burden of command of this operation rested solely on the shoulders of General Eisenhower. There was no school, there was no doctorate to prepare him for that level of command. It was General Eisenhower’s genius of command, his talent for organization, his infectious motivation that set the tone for the operation.”

Murtha also recognized the World War II veterans on hand, saying “This brave generation secured the blessings of liberty for the generations to follow. The world would be a darker place indeed, if not for their sacrifice and victory. There is no measure of thanks that we can offer for their incredible service, but we can honor them by continuing to defend the ideals that make our nation great.”

Mary Jean Eisenhower, the general’s graddaughter, said the heartland of American was a part of who her grandfather was.

“He loved it so much, in fact, after he had done his World War II duty and decided to run for president, he came right here to announce that he was going to run for president,” she said.

“His humble Abilene roots are what gave him the ability and the compassion for the troops and his love for this great country,” she added.

Myers and Murtha laid a wreath at the foot of the statue of General Eisenhower. They were joined by the Allied Forces Detail made up of:

Col. Tom Bolen (USA)

Col. Peter Little (United Kingdom)

Col. Olivier-Pierre Marchand (France)

LTC Stephen Gallagher (Canada)

Not only did the Abilene High School Women’s Select Chorus sing the National Anthem after the presentation of colors by the 1st Infantry Division from Fort Riley near the beginning of the ceremony, but they also sang several patriotic songs later in the event.

The World War II veterans and Rosie the Riveters were asked to stand and be recognized. Additionally, the list of those Kansans known to have died in the D-Day operation was read and a bell was rung with the reading of each name.

The invocation and the benediction were given by Fort Riley Chaplain Col. Shmuel Felzenberg.

The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

Afterward, Marvin Ledy, Abilene, an Army veteran of World War II who was in attendance at the D-Day ceremony Thursday with his wife, Lois, said he was honored to have been recognized for his service to the country.

“This is about the greatest thing in my life to be recognized for the service that we did. It was a long, long struggle, but we made it. I made it and I didn’t get hurt,” Marvin Ledy said.