Do you have immediate needs as a result of recent flooding?

If so, stop by the Catholic Charities Great Bend office on Friday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Case managers will assess needs and provide immediate assistance in both English and Spanish.

Until waters recede and real repairs can begin, resources are available to help with pumps, labor and other immediate needs.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas is located at 2201 16th Street in Great Bend and can be reached at 620-792-1393.