Great Bend’s wastewater plant catching up but still monitored 24/7

Great Bend Public Works Director Simon Wiley says the conditions at the wastewater plant have improved a lot with the drier weather, but they are still manually monitoring it around the clock.

As the heavy rains hit the Golden Belt in late May, Great Bend staff was concerned about an overload at the plant. Wiley says the biggest concern now is coming from the northwest corner of town, where a lot of infiltration into the sewer system is happening.

For the most part, the conditions are getting better allowing the wastewater plant to catch up.

“We’re maintaining,” Wiley said. “As soon as the groundwater goes down, we’ll be sitting pretty good.”

During the height of the heavy rains, the wastewater system was taking in eight million gallons of water per day. The system is only designed for 3.6 million gallons a day and typically averages 1.2 million gallons. Great Bend was using a couple of basins to store water so the system could catch up with depolluting the water and discharging it to the Arkansas River.

City staff still reminds residents to drain flooded basements or extra water to the street drains and not into the sanitary sewer system such as bathtubs or sinks.