Great Bend wanting to play matchmaker for volunteers and people in need

Press release from the City of Great Bend…

The City of Great Bend would like to invite any charitable or community service groups in the city or surrounding areas to discuss with us opportunities, programs, and any help that could be provided to our residents regarding city ordinance compliance.

The Property Maintenance Division would like to gather information on these services to aid residents who don’t have the means or ability to achieve this, via mowing, clean up, etc.

Please contact Austin LaViolette with Property Maintenance Enforcement to discuss opportunities and services you can provide that the city can relay to our residents in need. Austin can be reached at the Public Works office, 525 Morton, 620-793-4150, or by email at alaviolette@greatbendks.net.

Thank you for the feedback and community support.