Great Bend visioning group wrapping up master plan

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Last fall, a group of businessmen and businesswomen along with community members formed the “Great Bend Better Than Great” visioning project. The process was an opportunity for the entire community to pause, take stock and define, as a community, what we want Great Bend to be in the future and how to get there.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters says the master plan of these goals should be finished within the next month. The finished project will outline the next step of implementing ideas and who is responsible.

“I think you will be very pleased with what the citizens said,” Peters said. “There were a lot of great ideas, but the key to this thing is how do we implement it. Who is responsible for which part?”

The project is funded by a grant from the Harms Trust which allowed the large steering committee to hire Shockey Consulting, a consultant from Kansas City.

The steering committee started out with over 60 community members that discussed plans and also received input from the public through surveys and community workshops.

“Some of the goals are how do we connect people, inspire others, target resources, and grow from within,” said Peters.

The Chamber and Barton County Young Professionals group is leading the charge for this visioning project.

The group’s vision statement is, “A diverse community of welcoming, engaged people leading Great Bend to shine as a regional economic, educational, and cultural center offering an energetic and inclusive experience built on a unique community spirit.”

Peters expected to present the master plan and the future steps at the July 1st Great Bend City Council meeting.