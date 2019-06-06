El Dorado downs Bat Cats 8-7

The El Dorado Broncos jumped to an early 5-0 lead and then held off several Great Bend charges to beat the Bat Cats 8-7 in a Sunflower League game at Al Burns Field Wednesday night.

The Broncos scored three in the first and two in the second to take the 5-0 lead before Great Bend made it 5-4 after five innings. It was 7-6 after six innings before El Dorado tacked on a single run in the top of the seventh. The Bat Cats scored one in the bottom of the ninth but could not get the tying run across home plate.

The loss ends Great Bend’s 3-game winning streak and drops them to 2-1 in league play and 4-2 overall. El Dorado is now 3-2 after splitting their two game series in Great Bend.

The Bat Cats continue their 6-game homestand Thursday night as they host the Salina Shock at Al Burns Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.