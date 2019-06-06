Cop Shop (6/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/5)

Theft

At 1:36 a.m. a theft was reported at 612 Windmill Ln.

Structure Fire

At 3:33 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 4108 2nd Street.

Fire

At 6:58 a.m. a fire was reported at 379 NW 40 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:13 a.m. an accident was reported at 652 S. Main Street in Hoisington.

Criminal Damage

At 3:55 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 33 SE 35 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:10 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 111.

Fire

At 10:07 p.m. a fire was reported at 379 NW 40 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/5)

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:31 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2412 Dove Ter.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:22 p.m. theft of Rent-A-Center items was reported at 2714 19th Street.

Battery

At 4:38 p.m. being battered by a client was reported at 3114 23rd Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 4800 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:27 p.m. a report of a residence at 716 Morton Street being broken into and items take was made.