Cop Shop (6/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/5)
Theft
At 1:36 a.m. a theft was reported at 612 Windmill Ln.
Structure Fire
At 3:33 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 4108 2nd Street.
Fire
At 6:58 a.m. a fire was reported at 379 NW 40 Road.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:13 a.m. an accident was reported at 652 S. Main Street in Hoisington.
Criminal Damage
At 3:55 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 33 SE 35 Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:10 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 111.
Fire
At 10:07 p.m. a fire was reported at 379 NW 40 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/5)
Traumatic Injuries
At 6:31 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2412 Dove Ter.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 3:22 p.m. theft of Rent-A-Center items was reported at 2714 19th Street.
Battery
At 4:38 p.m. being battered by a client was reported at 3114 23rd Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 4800 10th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 10:27 p.m. a report of a residence at 716 Morton Street being broken into and items take was made.