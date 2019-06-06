Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/5)

BOOKED: Eugene Black on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond is set in the amount of $2,500 cash only by defendant. BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,500 cash only by defendant.

BOOKED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Albert Hass of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Eric Ehster of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Louie Oliver of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerry W. Hampton on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $2,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Randy Bartlett of Salina on BTDC warrant, GBMC warrant, after being released to treatment.

RELEASED: Tucker Trevino of Great Bend on BCDC case by order of the court.

RELEASED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite.

RELEASED: Bailey S. Fish of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine after receiving a $10,000 OR bond through BCDC, GBMC warrant for contempt of court. GBMC warrant for contempt of court x2 after being released on all Municipal Court warrants by Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Joshua J. Carey of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass after receiving a $1,000 OR bond through BCDC.