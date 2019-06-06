2 dead, 1 hospitalized after SW Kansas crash, fire

FINNEY COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in Finney County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Joe McNally, 50, Memphis, TN., was northbound on Jenny Barker Road.

A 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Christian Victor Westergard, 47, Scott City, was eastbound on Mead Road approaching the intersection to Jenny Barker Road.

Both vehicles entered the uncontrolled intersection at the same time. The 2018 Sierra struck the 2017 Sierra on the driver side between the two axles and it became fully engulfed in flames and overturned.

McNally and a passenger Jimmy Martin Sherlock, 57, Memphis, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Westergard was transported to the hospital in Garden City. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.