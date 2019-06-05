Wichita approves electric scooter pilot program

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Electric scooters could be headed to Wichita soon.

The city council approved a pilot program Tuesday. Companies that want to rent out scooters in Wichita will have to pay for the privilege through an administration fee of $500 to $1,000 and 15 cents for each ride rented. Officials say the money will go to a city fund to establish and maintain bike paths.

Nathan Huber of Gotcha scooters says the company will evaluate the new ordinance and decide soon whether to move into Wichita.

The ordinance also requires scooter operators to be 18 or older and go no faster than 15 mph. Scooters also would be barred from sidewalks or streets where the speed limit for cars is 40 mph or more.