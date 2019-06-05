Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched one-run ball over six innings, Yasiel Puig homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 following a rain delay of 1 hour, 20 minutes. The loss snapped the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak after sweeping the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Castillo gave up two hits, walked four and struck out eight with 111 pitches. He dropped his ERA to 2.38 and hasn’t taken a loss since April 3 _ a 1-0 defeat to Milwaukee.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eduardo Núñez belted a pinch-hit, three-run homer to break open a close game in the eighth inning, and the Red Sox went on to beat the Royals 8-3. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Brock Holt also drove in runs for the Red Sox. Scott Barlow took the loss in relief for Kansas City after blowing the lead in the sixth inning.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals placed slugging third baseman Hunter Dozier on the injured list with an oblique strain and recalled infielder Kelvin Gutierrez from Triple-A Omaha before their series opener against the Boston Red Sox. Dozier’s move to the IL is retroactive to Friday, and manager Ned Yost said he could be back in about a week.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinsley Washington’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted UCLA past Oklahoma 5-4, and the Bruins won the championship series 2-0. It is UCLA’s 13th national title and first since 2010.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has announced the schedule for the eight super regionals in the baseball tournament, with overall No. 1 seed UCLA set to open at home against Michigan on Friday night. The best-of-three super regionals begin either Friday or Saturday.

National Headlines

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Pitchers took a backseat at the Major League Baseball draft. On a night when 22 position players and nine shortstops were chosen in the first round, the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles went for a cornerstone at catcher. They selected Oregon State switch-hitter Adley Rutschman with the top pick. Four prospects who attended the first night of the draft at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, were selected within the first 33 picks. They went to the Mets, Washington, Cleveland and Arizona.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit two of Cleveland’s four home runs and the Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Tuesday night. Lindor hit a solo home run in the third and broke a 1-all tie with a two-run homer in the fifth. Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers added back-to-back homers in the seventh. Minnesota came into the game with best record in baseball and holds a 10 ½-game lead over Cleveland in AL Central.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Stephen Strasburg earned his 100th career victory, Anthony Rendon homered and drove in five runs and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Chicago White Sox 9-5. It wasn’t a vintage performance from Strasburg, who gave up four runs in a 39-pitch first inning and spotted Chicago a 5-0 lead. But he hung around long enough to complete five innings and give Washington’s offense time to solve former teammate and White Sox starter Reynaldo López.

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Garrett Cooper had two hits and scored twice during Miami’s franchise-record, 11-run fifth inning, helping the Marlins pound the Milwaukee Brewers 16-0. Cooper matched a career high with four hits and scored four times, leading the way as last-place Miami rolled to its 12th win in its last 17 games. Cooper, Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson homered, and rookie Harold Ramirez continued his hot start with two hits and two RBIs.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Big Ten and SEC will be heading to the Las Vegas Bowl in coming years, taking turns facing the Pac-12 when the game moves into a new billion-dollar NFL stadium in 2020. The Big Ten, Southeastern Conference and Big 12 unveiled bowl lineups for the 2020-25 seasons Tuesday. The Big Ten has six-year agreements with 11 bowls, including new deals with Las Vegas and the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says eight social justice organizations are receiving grants totaling nearly $2 million. The grants are part of a $20 million commitment from the NFL and its teams to social justice organizations during the 2018 calendar year. The league and the players established a working relationship in October 2017 following player demonstrations for social justice during the national anthem — a topic that drew attention from President Donald Trump.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 9 Chi White Sox 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Detroit 9 Tampa Bay 6

Final Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Final Baltimore 12 Texas 11

Final Boston 8 Kansas City 3

Final Oakland 4 L-A Angels 2

Final Houston 11 Seattle 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 12 Pittsburgh 5

Final San Francisco 9 N-Y Mets 3, 10 Innings

Final Miami 16 Milwaukee 0

Final Chi Cubs 6 Colorado 3

Final Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 1

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Arizona 0

Final Philadelphia 9 San Diego 6