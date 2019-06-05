Thursday Weather

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.