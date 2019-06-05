Thursday Weather

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.