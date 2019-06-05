Sunflower Diversified Services Hiring Multiple Positions

Speech-Language Pathologist –

Sunflower Early Education Center (EEC) is seeking applications for a Speech-Language Pathologist to work with children from birth to three years old with developmental disabilities or delays. Sunflower EEC is a local tiny-K network for the State of Kansas, whose staff provides services to children across Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Stafford and Rush counties. The SLP will work as part of a team conducting evaluations, program planning, and caregiver coaching in children’s homes, childcare settings and other community locations.

Required qualifications:

· Advanced degree from a college or university with an accredited speech language pathology program.

· Current Kansas certificate/license.

· Ability to work comfortably in a variety of positions including seated on the floor

Preferred qualification:

Pediatric experience with children with developmentally delays.

Primary Responsibilities:

1. Perform thorough evaluations and develop Individualized Family Service Plans with appropriate goals for children using parent’s input.

2. Utilize the primary service provider approach to coach parents and caregivers on routines-based interventions that can be implemented in the child’s natural environment.

3. Attend staff meetings, in-service training, and continuing education courses as appropriate or required.

4. Complete appropriate documentation for accountability, billing, and communication with other providers in a timely manner

5. Adhere to the agency safety policies and procedures.

Applications will be taken until position is filled. For more information about this position, please contact Heather Quillin- Sunflower EEC Coordinator- at hquillin@sunflowerdiv.com or 620-792-4087

Employment Day Services Support– full-time, typically 8:15-4:15 M-F assisting adults with disabilities as they work at their jobs recycling and/or manufacturing production at our plant located at 8823 4th St.

Residential Support– full, mid, or part-time positions available, a variety of flexible shifts are available (am or pm) Your job is to provide support to the adults we serve while in their homes. You will serve as a positive role model demonstrating necessary social & life skills to enhance the individual’s that SDS provides support.

Recycle Route Driver– full-time working with a crew of 1-2 adults with disabilities picking up recycling from businesses in the 5 counties that we serve. (Barton, Rice, Rush, Stafford, Pawnee) typically 8:15-4:15 M-F

Residential Sleepover Support– earn $7.25 per hour. Your sleep shift is 11 pm to 6 am. This is a perfect way to still have time to get to work, go to school, or just pick up some additional spending money!

General Public Transportation dispatch– part-time Saturday & Sunday day hours, Dispatch drivers, vehicles utilizing radio communications, answer dispatch phone, schedule riders. Ability to meet KDOT program requirements. May include a KCC physical & Federal Drug Testing program. Applicant must be self-motivated & possess excellent public communication & interaction skills.

Awake Overnights– full-time 11 pm to 6 am, responsibilities include meal prep, wheelchair cleaning, laundry, cleaning, & other household responsibilities.

Please stop by one of our two locations (8823 4th St. or 1521 K-96 in Great Bend) to pick up an application or apply online at www.sunflowerdiv.com