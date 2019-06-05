Sheriff issues alert after man rescued from fall into Kansas River

WABAUNSEE COUNTY— Authorities issued an alert to the public after a successful water rescue in Wabaunsee County.

Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to a distress call for a man who accidentally fell into the Kansas River after the bank gave way, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies with the assistance of Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks Game Wardens, AMR; Paxico Fire; and Wabaunsee Fire rescued him and he and is in good condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials strongly urge all individuals to stay away from river banks. The banks of the river may be washed out due to recent high water levels. In this instance, the man was five feet from the bank’s edge.

Unsafe conditions of the Kansas River and its surrounding banks warrant caution. Sightseeing is highly discouraged. Although river levels declined in recent days, water levels remain high, swiftly moving, and full of debris.