Police: Two Kansas men jailed for attempted robbery, shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 4a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1300 Block of SW Caledon in Topeka for a report of an attempted robbery, according to Lt. Aaron Jones. Officers discovered a 36-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation detectives developed several individuals as possible suspects to the incident. Police located them and brought them to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Police have arrested Antonio Beltran, 19, and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary, according to Munoz. They also arrested Alex Marin, 19, and booked him for conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.