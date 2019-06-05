Police: Man dies after SUV strikes pole in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 10a.m. Wednesday in Riley County.

A 2018 Ford Escape driven by a 56-year-old man was traveling on Tuttle Creek Boulevard near mile marker 33, according to a media release from Riley County Police.

The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a pole. The was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan where he died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. According to the Riley County Police Department, the driver may have suffered a medical episode while driving.

The RCPD did not release the man’s name.