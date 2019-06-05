Officials investigating altercation at Kan. sexual predator treatment program

LARNED – Officials from Larned State Hospital (LSH) have opened a criminal investigation into a resident-on-resident altercation.

According to a media release from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, the altercation, which took place Sunday on the resident unit of LSH’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program, resulted in injuries to one of the program’s residents. The extent of those injuries, as well as how the altercation started, is part of the ongoing investigation.

“I take this matter very seriously and am committed to providing a safe environment for every resident,” said Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Secretary Laura Howard. “I have every confidence our dedicated officials at Larned will conduct a thorough examination of this event and move forward with recommendations to prevent this in the future.”

Results of the criminal investigation will be shared with the Pawnee County attorney.

KDADS is responsible for the administration of Larned State Hospital and Osawatomie State Hospital for Kansans suffering from mental illness and for the Kansas Neurological Institute and Parsons State Hospital and Training Center for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.