The Barton County Sheriff’s Office worked five car/deer accidents overnight from Tuesday, June 4 to Wednesday, June 5. This is an unusually high number for a single night. Normally deer are not as active this time of year.

It is possible the recent flooding may have destroyed habitat and the animals are on the move.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the late evening and during the night-time hours.

None of the accidents resulted in injury.