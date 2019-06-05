June Jaunt deemed big success

The 2019 June Jaunt had more activities planned than any other event that had taken place in the previous seven years. But, as with any outdoor festival, the weather has to cooperate to make an event like this a successful one. That is exactly what happened as the 8th annual June Jaunt took place last weekend in Jack Kilby Square and at other locations across the city. And did we mention the weather?

Christina Hayes Audio

The live entertainment in the band shell at Jack Kilby Square that featured Matthew the Magician, a fashion show, Business/Family Olympics and a GB Band Camp performance also were well received. Thanks to that perfect weather Saturday night, Hayes says the live bands headlined by Homebrew knocked it out of the park.

Christina Hayes Audio

The next big city wide festival in Great Bend will be August 10-11 as the venue moves to Veterans Park for the annual “Party in the Park” celebration.