Great Bend City Council to add work sessions for extra discussion time

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

With a 6-1 vote, the Great Bend City Council at this week’s meeting passed the motion to start conducting additional work sessions. The work sessions are designed to allow the governing body to receive further information and discuss issues of the City at length. Councilmember Dana Dawson was in favor of extra discussion between the council in some fashion.

“I think one of the reasons this was brought up was because during the strategic planning we were able to discuss a lot of ideas,” Dawson said.

Great Bend City Council work sessions will be held following the regularly scheduled second meeting of the month. Generally, the work sessions will be announced at the first council meeting of the month, should one be needed. Councilmember Brock McPherson was the lone dissenting vote for the idea.

“It’s not too long ago that we decided to move these meeting from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. so staff could get home earlier,” McPherson said. “Now we’re talking about putting on some special meetings to discuss items that should be discussed in a regular meeting.”

The public is welcome to attend work sessions. The City Administrator will be present to provide explanations and information regarding issues to be discussed. Staff may be requested to attend if deemed necessary.