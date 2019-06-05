Great Bend addresses concerns on possible KOMA violation

Press release from the City of Great Bend…

The Great Bend City Council would like to address public concerns regarding a possible violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act. At the May 6th city council meeting, Mayor Andrasek appointed himself and four city council members; Cory Urban, Jolene Biggs, Dana Dawson and Chad Somers, who has since resigned, to an Economic Development Committee for the purpose of evaluating the method by which the City conducts economic development activities.

Kansas Statute K.S.A. 75-4317a defines a meeting as “… a majority of the membership of a public body or agency subject to this act for the purpose of discussing the business…” In our form of government, the mayor is not counted as a part of the governing body when determining issues of a majority or quorum.

As such, there has been no violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act. However, the city council and staff are mindful of the appearance of impropriety. Furthermore, they acknowledge that their actions, while legal, were not best practice and in the future will take steps to ensure citizen’s confidence in their commitment to transparency in all aspects of government.