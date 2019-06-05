GREAT BEND – Emerson Davy Ramahatantsoa, 78, passed away June 2, 2019, in Great Bend. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 7 SW 30 Ave., Great Bend. Entombment will be in the Family Tomb Rainisoamahatana in Avaratra-Ambohitsoa, Antsahalalina, Antananrivo, Madagascar. Memorials are suggested to the Emerson Ramahatantsoa Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

