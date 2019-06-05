Dramatic video captured fugitive crash on I-70

By James Bell

Hays Post

Robert Mollet Jr., Clinton, Ill., caught on camera the dramatic crash that ended a high-speed Kansas Highway Patrol chase on Interstate 70 last week that lead to the arrest of Starsky Dresch, 41, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Zack Stephenson, Decatur, Ill., was in the vehicle with Mollet and submitted the video to Hays Post Wednesday.

“We were coming from Colorado at the time, and there were two semis that were behind us trying to block the pass of the suspect vehicle,” Stephenson said.

“It was trying to get around the semi and ended up going down into the median right next to us.”

“It ended up hitting the culvert and went probably seven or eight feet into the air,” Stephenson said.

ORIGINAL STORY

A high-speed chase and crash on Interstate 70 led to the arrest of a fugitive from justice Monday morning after a warrant was found from Colorado Springs, Colo. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in Sherman County clocked the speed of a 2009 Chevy pickup at milepost 20 at 102 mph, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman. The trooper attempted to stop the truck and the driver fled eastbound on I-70 reaching a top speed of 112 mph. The trooper continued pursuit of the vehicle on I-70 approaching Oakley. “At that point, at 8:14 in the morning, a little more than 30 minutes later, the driver entered the median and drove in the median for a while until he hit a culvert,” Hileman said. “That ended up crashing the vehicle out, and the vehicle rolled several times.” The driver — Starsky Dresch, 41, Colorado Springs — was placed under arrest, and an ambulance was called. He was taken to the Logan County Hospital and later flown to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver. A female passenger in the vehicle was not charged. She was taken to the hospital, but no other information on her condition was made available. While investigating the incident, it was discovered the vehicle had been stolen in Colorado Springs and Dresch had an outstanding warrant from Colorado for being a fugitive from justice. His condition is unknown at this time.