Deck catches on fire at 2nd Street home in Great Bend

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office was kept busy overnight with several unrelated calls. On Wednesday, June 5 at about 3:30 a.m. deputies responded to 4108 2nd Street. This location is just outside of the city of Great Bend. A structure fire had been reported at that location.

Upon arrival officers discovered a deck attached to a residence that was on fire. The fire was quickly brought under control by the Great Bend Fire Department. It was determined the blaze was accidental in nature, possibly an electrical issue.