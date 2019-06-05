Cop Shop (6/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/4)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:24 a.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 199.

Fire

At 9:06 a.m. a fire was reported at NW 20 Avenue & K-96 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:32 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1300 block of SE 35 Road in Ellinwood.

At 9:20 p.m. an accident was reported in the 700 block of SE 50 Road in Ellinwood.

At 9:53 p.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway & NW 80 Avenue.

At 10 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 214.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/4)

Stroke

At 9:40 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2701 28th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 10 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 717 Coolidge Street Apt 28.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:43 a.m. an accident was reported at 3800 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:15 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3216 Lakin Avenue.

At 7:58 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1221 Hoover Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:13 p.m. a report of a subject throwing a bottle at his truck and damaging it was made at 1500 Cherokee Road.