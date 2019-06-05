Chamber Night at Great Bend Bat Cats on Thursday, June 6

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development would like to invite Chamber Members and the community to Chamber Night at this Thursday’s Great Bend Bat Cats game. Thanks to our sponsors, Office Products, Inc., Joiner Construction, Z’s Liquor and Great Bend Coffee, a community BBQ will be available to the first 150 fans. This is a family friendly event and free to attend.

Gates will open at Al Burns Memorial Field at 6:30 p.m. along with the community BBQ serving line and the first pitch will be thrown by Chamber Board Chair, AJ Chrest and family, at 7 p.m.

Help welcome this semi-professional team back to Great Bend as we fill the stands to cheer on the home team! The Great Bend Bat Cats will take on the Salina Shock. The Great Bend Bat Cats are one of eleven teams playing in the Sunflower Collegiate Baseball League (SCL).

For more information, visit the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development’s Facebook page or call (620) 792-2401.