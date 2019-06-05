Big 12 Announces Bowl Renewals

big12sports.com

The Big 12 football bowl lineup will remain the same through the 2025 postseason as the Conference has renewed its agreements with all eight partners for an additional six seasons beginning in 2020.

“The Conference’s bowl lineup provides premier destinations and exciting matchups for our institutions and supporters,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “We are pleased to extend the relationship with our partners after the current term ends.”

The Allstate Sugar Bowl will continue to host the Big 12 champion against the SEC champion as part of the CFP New Year’s bowl alignment. In years in which the Sugar Bowl is designated to host a CFP semifinal game, the Big 12 champion would play in another New Year’s game if it is not selected for a semifinal appearance.

If the Big 12 champion is slotted to play in a CFP semifinal in years in which the Sugar Bowl is not hosting a semifinal, the Big 12 Championship game runner-up would advance to the Sugar Bowl.

The Conference’s bowl partners outside of the CFP selection process from 2020-25 include the Valero Alamo, Camping World, Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas, Autozone Liberty, Cheez-It and a rotation with the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces and SERVPRO First Responder bowls.