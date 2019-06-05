Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/4)

BOOKED: Calvin Hinz of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S x3. BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $566 cash only or 97 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $842 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $767.50 or 25 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $732.50 or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Horacio Carrasco of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Cody Ragan of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Jaqueline Smith of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rickie Bell of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $719.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,075.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Thomas Nairn of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Shone Rome of Great Bend on RHDC warrant for failure to appear to Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Nathen Cody on RHDC case for theft to the Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Jacob Vargas for serve sentence on BTDC cases.

RELEASED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on BCDC case for probation violation for time served.

RELEASED: Cody Ragan of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jaqueline Smith of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.