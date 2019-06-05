Barton County reminds public to pick up flowers at Memorial Parks

Message from the Barton County Works Department…

Barton County Public Works reminds the public that floral and other memorials should be removed from gravesites at both Golden Belt and Hillcrest Memorial Parks.

Per Resolution 2015-21, which details the regulations for the parks, funeral designs, floral pieces and other ornamental items should be removed as soon as they become unsightly. Further, all decorations should be removed within seven days of any holiday. Barton County will not be responsible for loss or damage to any appropriate, ornamental items left upon any lot, grave or other part of the cemeteries following holidays.

If memorials are removed by Barton County, employees will not attempt to find items after being so removed. Public cooperation is appreciated.