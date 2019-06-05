Barton County producers racing to catch up

Farmers across Kansas and the entire Midwest have been spending days and nights in fields trying to plant spring crops after being delayed by wet weather.

In Kansas, the latest USDA crop report released Monday, showed that 26% of the soybeans have been planted. Normally by this late in the season about 53% on average would be seeded by now. Corn planting is going slower than usual with 79% seeded, compared to the 93% average for this time.

Great Bend Coop Seed Manger Jeff Mauler says there has been plenty of corn planted in the month of June in Barton County over the past few days.

Jeff Mauler Audio

That Monday crop report also showed that just 8% of the state’s sorghum crop has been planted, well behind the 26% average.

Even winter wheat planted last fall is maturing slower. About 16% of the wheat is coloring, well behind the 48% average for this time. Mauler says despite all the crop has been through, the wheat that has escaped flooding and the hail is looking pretty good right now.

Jeff Mauler Audio

Wheat condition statewide is rated as 13% poor to very poor, 30% fair and 57% good to excellent.