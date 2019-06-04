Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.