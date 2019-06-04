Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.