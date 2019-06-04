UPS Store coming back to Great Bend; also interest in old Brown’s location

Sunflower Diversified Services is still working out all the details for their new endeavor, but Great Bend Chamber CEO Jan Peters says the organization will reopen a UPS store in Great Bend. The business is to employ three to four people and will be located at their current recycling plant on west 10th Street.

“We are finally getting a UPS store back,” Peters said. “If you go out to Sunflower Diversified, they’re going to put it right in the building where the recycling center is.”

Sunflower is hoping to have the UPS store operational in either October or November.

Peters also announced that there are at least three interested parties in putting a new business in the old Brown’s Shoe Fit store on Main Street.