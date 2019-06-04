Tuesday Sports Headlines

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rachel Garcia hit a two-run homer and gave up one run in five innings, and UCLA routed Oklahoma 16-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three championship series. Garcia, who threw 179 pitches on Sunday to earn the win against Washington, threw 61 more against Oklahoma q. And a day after hitting a dramatic walk-off homer, she cranked one of UCLA’s four home runs against Oklahoma. Kinsley Washington went 4 for 4 and scored three times for UCLA.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Carson McCusker’s two-run double broke a sixth-inning tie and sent Oklahoma State to a 3-1 win over Connecticut in the NCAA Oklahoma City regional. The No. 9 national seed Cowboys advance to the best-of-three super regionals this weekend at No. 8 Texas Tech. Joe Lienhard allowed one run on five hits and a walk in six innings. Peyton Battenfield pitched three innings of no-hit relief for his fifth save.

UNDATED (AP) — Josh Heupel, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up for Oklahoma in 2000, and former North Carolina pass-rushing star Julius Peppers are among 12 players making their first appearance of the College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Other first-time candidates include C.J. Spiller of Clemson, Chris Samuels of Alabama and James Laurinaitis of Ohio State. The 2020 class will be announced in January.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Iowa State have extended their annual football rivalry two more seasons through 2025. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones announced Monday that Iowa State will play in Iowa City in 2024, and the Hawkeyes will visit Ames the following year. Iowa and Iowa State have played each other since 1894, and have done so every year since 1977.

National Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The St. Louis Blues have evened the Stanley Cup final at two games apiece by getting two goals from Ryan O’Reilly, including the game-winner midway through the third period of a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. O’Reilly ended his eight-game goal drought by beating Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask 43 seconds into the game. Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 11th postseason goal and Brayden Schenn added an empty-netter for the Blues.

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs won for just the second time in eight games as Jon Lester worked seven innings of four-hit ball in an 8-1 romp over the Los Angeles Angels. Lester carried a shutout into the seventh after surrendering 16 earned runs in 14 innings over his three previous starts. Javier Báez led the Cubs’ 11-hit attack with a solo homer, a run-scoring double and an RBI fielder’s choice.

PHOENIX (AP) _ The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up their sixth straight win as Walker Buehler and Corey Seager led them to a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Seager hit a three-run homer off Robbie Ray in the top of the fourth to support Buehler, who tossed two-hit ball over eight innings. Buehler struck out 11 and had a no-hitter until Christian Walker homered with two out in the fifth.

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Manny Machado launched a grand slam while the San Diego Padres were putting together a seven-run sixth in an 8-2 drubbing of the Philadelphia Phillies. Rookie Josh Naylor sparked the rally with a two-run single that chased starter Aaron Nola before Machado went deep against JD Hammer. The Phils have dropped five straight, including the first four of a six-game road trip.

SEATTLE (AP) _ Robinson Chirinos smacked a solo homer to cap the Houston Astros’ three-run first in a 4-2 victory at Seattle. The Mariners’ decision to go with an opener backfired as Cody Gearrin surrendered an RBI triple to Josh Reddick and a run scoring groundout before Chirinos left the yard. Houston relievers Framber Valez, Chris Devenski and Ryan Pressly combined for six scoreless innings after starter Corbin Martin gave up solo home runs by Mallex Smith and Edwin Encarnacion in the third inning.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 L-A Angels 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 4 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Arizona 1

Final San Diego 8 Philadelphia 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 4 Boston 2