Sheriff investigating rollover crash that hospitalized Kan. woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident that sent one to the hospital.

Just before 10p.m. Monday, first responders were dispatched to an injury accident in the 11800 block U.S. 24 Highway in rural Shawnee County, according to Sergeant Robert Child.

Crews had to extricate the driver identified as Catherine E. Hefner, 50, Topeka. She was transported to local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The sheriff’s department released no additional details late Tuesday morning.