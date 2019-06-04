Royals take Witt with first round pick

With the No. 2 choice, the Kansas City Royals grabbed Texas high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., son of former big league pitcher Bobby Witt in last night’s Major League Baseball Draft.

The younger Witt has draft-day bragging rights on his father, who won 142 games over 16 seasons after being selected No. 3 overall by Texas in 1985.

“Now I’ve got him beat,” Bobby Witt Jr. said on MLB Network.

Witt, from Colleyville, Texas, hit .489 this year with more home runs (15) than strikeouts (11).

General manager Dayton Moore said in a conference call that the Royals scouted Witt for virtually every inning he played during his senior year. Moore also said he spent two days with Witt and his family about a month ago.

“Very impressed with his makeup,” Moore said.