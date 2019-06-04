Public invited to special D-Day rememberance concert Thursday

The Great Bend City Band will present a tribute to D-Day Invasion of World War II and the 1940’s this Thursday, June 6th at 8:15 pm. The concert will be held at the band shell in the courthouse square.

Presentation of the colors will begin the concert with the playing of the National Anthem. Music includes: Flight of Eagles Utah Beach March, Juno Beach March, Home front, Battle Hymn of the Republic, To Those We Remember, Theme from “Patton” March, America Variations, Let Freedom Ring, Liberty Bell.

In case of inclement weather the concert will be cancelled and not rescheduled.

Join the Great Bend City Band at the courthouse square for their summer concert season. All concerts are free and open to the public.