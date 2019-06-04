Police: 36-year-old Kansas man shot during attempted robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted robbery and searching for suspects.

Just before 4a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1300 Block of SW Caledon in Topeka for a report of an attempted robbery, according to Lt. Aaron Jones. Officers discovered a 36-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is following up on leads.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police.