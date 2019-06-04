Police: 3 Kansas teens in stolen pickup jailed for armed robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have three teen suspects in custody.

Just after 3a.m. Monday, police responded to report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 3700 Block of North Maize Road in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 20-year-old female store employee called 911 and told police armed suspects entered the business and demanded money. An officer with Maize Police observed the three suspects leave the business in a black Ford F150, according to Davidson. The officer attempted to stop the pickup but the driver refused to stop.

During a pursuit, the driver crashed the pickup on West Street under Kellogg and the three suspects, two 17-year-old and a 16-year-old in the vehicle fled on foot and were later arrested without incident.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later booked in the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Center on requested charges that include felony evade and elude, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Investigators also learned the Ford F150 and gun were stolen, according to Davidson.