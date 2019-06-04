Needed overlay work on Railroad avenue will begin soon

Barton County and the city of Great Bend will team up once again to make needed repairs to Railroad Avenue although the cost share will be different from the last time overlay work was done in 2012. Barton County Commissioners signed off on the new cost share agreement on Monday morning while the Great Bend City Council followed suit on Monday night. The new agreement will have the city pay for 17.6% of the work, which is less than the 29.7% it paid for in 2012. The reduction is due to concrete work done by the city on the Railroad Avenue and Main Street intersection recently that reduced the scope of the resurfacing project that is planned this time around. County Engineer Barry McManaman explained what the work will entail.

The County will now advertise for bids and administer the construction contract, after which the City will reimburse the County for is share of the final construction costs.