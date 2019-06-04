Marshall orders Dems to bring Abortion Survivors Protection Act to a vote

PRESS RELEASE from Dr. Roger Marshall’s Office…

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Congressman Marshall, M.D. ordered House Democrats to allow members to vote and move forward on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Democrats denied the request for a vote. This marks the 51st time that House Republicans have requested a vote on legislation that protects babies who survive failed abortions.

Last night I called for a vote on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act. For the 51st time, Democrats denied our request. They will not allow us to vote on a bill that would require physicians to give medical care to babies that survive a botched abortion. It’s shameful. pic.twitter.com/fkqpui9sGn — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 4, 2019

“House Democrats consistently look the other way when sound policy is put in front of them, but what I cannot understand is how they’re able to turn a blind eye to newborn infants, out of the womb, who are fighting for their lives and need medical care.” Dr. Marshall said. “I can’t believe that I’ve had to fight harder for the born and unborn in this Chamber than in my 30 years as a practicing obstetrician. What the Speaker is doing here is shameful.”

The Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act: Requires that health care practitioners who are present at the live birth exercise skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child—the same degree of care that would be offered to any other child born prematurely the same gestational age. After those efforts, the health care workers must transport and admit the child to a hospital. Requires health care practitioners and hospital employees to report violations to law enforcement authorities, reducing the number of born-alive abortions that go unreported. It also penalizes the intentional killing of a born-alive child through fines or up to 5 years imprisonment.