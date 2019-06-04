Man accused of hitting officer with car jailed in Kansas without bond

CAMERON, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old man is facing charges after he led Missouri officers on a chase that began when he allegedly hit a Cameron police officer with a vehicle while trying to get away.

DeKalb County prosecutors on Monday charged Michael Clyde-David Moses, of Kansas City, with felony first-degree assault, felony armed criminal action, and felony resisting arrest.

Police say officers called to a burglary in progress in Cameron on Saturday saw a suspect run out of the store and into a vehicle.

Investigators say Moses hit two parked cars and Cameron police Sgt. Eric Belshe, who fired at the suspect before Moses fled.

Officers from several agencies pursued the suspect across Highway 36 through St. Joseph before the chase ended in Wathena, Kansas. Moses is being held in the Doniphan County jail without bond.